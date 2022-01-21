Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Ahead of Q4 Earnings

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI is likely to register top- and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings on Jan 26, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 40 cents, suggesting an improvement of 100% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,678 million, indicating an improvement of about 21% from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

For fiscal 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at $1.44, suggesting an improvement from 21 cents earned in the prior fiscal year. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $5.76 billion, indicating an improvement of about 29% from the year-ago reported figure.

A glimpse of Levi Strauss’ performance over the trailing four quarters implies that it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.6%, on average. In the last reported quarter, LEVI’s earnings beat the consensus mark by 26.3%.

Key Factors to Note

Levi Strauss is benefiting from its robust omni-channel initiatives and brand strength. LEVI continuously strengthens its omni capabilities, including Buy Online, Pick-up In Store, line-queuing, same-day delivery, mobile checkout and return capabilities comprising contactless returns. Gains from e-commerce, direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels might have boosted LEVI’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.

In addition, Levi Strauss has been gaining from its NextGen store concept for a while. LEVI has been elevating brands for a while, investing in digital tools and capabilities, and ramping up efforts to diversify across geographies, product categories and distribution channels.

During its last earnings call on Oct 6, management had guided fourth-quarter revenues to grow 20-21% from the 2020 reading and 6-7% from the 2019 actuals. LEVI estimated a gross margin of 57.5%, incorporating airfreight impacts and an adjusted SG&A of $50 million, indicating growth from the level achieved in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Management had expected an adjusted EBIT margin of nearly 12% and an adjusted EPS of 38-40 cents for the fiscal fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2021, Levi Strauss had forecast an adjusted EPS of $1.43-$1.45, indicating an increase of more than 27% from the fiscal 2019 reported figure and above $1.00 growth from the fiscal 2021 tally.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Levi Strauss this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Levi Strauss has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

More Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks worth considering as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Crocs CROX currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.09% and a Zacks Rank #1. CROX is likely to register a bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.87 suggests an improvement from $1.06 reported in the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Crocs’ top line is expected to rise from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $585.2 million, indicating an improvement of 42.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CROX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.6%, on average.

Macy's M currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and a Zacks Rank of 1. M is likely to register a bottom-line improvement when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.97 suggests an improvement from 80 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Macy's top line is expected to rise from the prior-year reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $8.44 billion, indicating an improvement of 24.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. M has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 313.5%, on average.

Gildan Activewear GIL currently has an Earnings ESP of +9.57% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. GIL is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 58 cents suggests an increase of 29% from the year-ago reported number.

Gildan Activewear’s top line is expected to increase from the year-earlier reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $731 million, suggesting growth of 5.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. GIL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

