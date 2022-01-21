Tapestry (TPR) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tapestry (TPR) closed at $36.55, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags had lost 10.91% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Tapestry will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 2.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.98 billion, up 17.62% from the prior-year quarter.

TPR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $6.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.85% and +14.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tapestry should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tapestry currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tapestry currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.73, so we one might conclude that Tapestry is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TPR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TPR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TPR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.