What's New

Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine.

Self-crowned Queen of Pop Michelle Hebert has always loved popcorn-she even worked for a Canadian company specializing in gourmet varieties of the treat. But when the company wouldn't expand into her adopted home of Michigan, Hebert struck out on her own, starting Pop Culture in 1996.

Each Pop Culture location serves 23 flavors of popcorn, including Pickled Wrangler, Dreamy Chocolate Drizzle and Cool Ranch. Pop Culture franchisees are also encouraged to create their own flavors, as Puerto Rican franchisee Vivian Torres did with Banana Split-popcorn topped with banana, creamy caramel and white chocolate flavors.

Have a new puppy? John Van Olden believes dogs are best trained in the home first, with no outside distractions. Using his experience as an army dog trainer, Van Olden put this belief into practice with K-9 Advantage, a company he founded in 1998 and began franchising in 2000.

Franchisees work with dogs from six weeks of age, offering obedience training, behavior and aggression problem-solving and protection counseling.


