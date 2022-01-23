Can These Penny Stocks Climb This Week? 4 To Watch Right Now

4 Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Right Now

After a more than shaky week of trading for both penny stocks and blue chips, investors are excited to get another week up and going. But, to make money with penny stocks, traders need to do two things. First and foremost, investors need to have a thorough and consistent understanding of what is going on in the stock market. This means knowing what events are occurring, how they will impact specific industries, and how your portfolio will be affected.

The next thing that investors need to understand is how to trade penny stocks. This means knowing your investing strategy and standard methods for making money with penny stocks. While this may seem straightforward, investors need to consider plenty of nuances in this regard. For example, are you looking for penny stocks to buy and hold in the long term? Or, are you looking to make short-term swing trades?

Regardless, knowing what type of trader you are is crucial to investing. So, while this is in no way a definitive guide on how to trade penny stocks, it should help to put you in the right direction. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at three penny stocks to add to your watchlist in late January 2022.

Penny Stocks to Watch This Week

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI)

In the past few trading days, shares of WIMI stock have climbed by over 10%. It’s worth noting that we’ve covered WIMI stock numerous times in that period for its consistent movement. One of the most significant pieces of news announced by the company came out on January 20th. It stated that the FCC approved its HoloAR Lens to enter the U.S. market. This is big news and puts WIMI in a great position to grow in the AR industry moving forward.

“WIMI HoloAR Lens, an augmented reality (AR) headset display (HMD) product, has been approved by the FEDERAL Communications Commission to enter the US market and will be widely used in virtual social, virtual entertainment, virtual education, virtual communication and other fields. In the first half of 2021, our global operating revenue increased approximately 202.2% year on year, our gross profit increased 189.8% year on year, our net profit increased 40.3% year on year, and our R&D expenses increased 463.6% year on year.” The CEO of WIMI, Shi Shuo

These numbers are very exciting and are not yet fully reflected in WIMI’s value. So, for this reason, it could be an interesting penny stock to keep an eye on right now. Whether it’s worth adding to your list of penny stocks to buy, however, is up to you.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS)

Despite being beaten down for the last year, Aridis could be one of the top penny stocks to watch at the start of the week. The reason why has everything to do with events that unfolded late last week.

The biotech company sent out a tweet that read: “We are rescheduling our group call, as we have some very exciting #news coming. Stay tuned!”

But here’s the thing, that tweet has since been deleted.

Regardless, thanks to the uptick in new virus cases, Aridis has been in the spotlight. CEO Vu Truong, Ph.D. was interviewed on Fox Business last month and discussed the company’s pipeline including AR-701. The candidate has shown broad “potent neutralization” against all variants tested. The platform is designed to provide relevant drug levels “for up to 1 year” from prophylactic or therapeutic treatment according to the company. Shares surged in post-market trading on January 21.

In light of the interesting activity last week, the removed tweet, and a recently filed prospectus to raise up to $25 million, there’s a lot to be aware of right now. Whether this bullish trend continues or not is to be seen. But based on late afternoon trading to close the week last week, ARDS could be on the watch list to see how things being this week.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX)

Another penny stock that has been in the news recently is Baudax Bio Inc. Despite shooting down in value by over 85% in the past year, we’ve seen shares of BXRX stock begin to push up recently. If you’re not familiar, Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company working on the commercialization and development of innovative products.

Additionally, the company states that it produces ANJESO, a 24-hour intravenous NSAID for moderate to severe pain. Additionally, it has a sizable pipeline consisting of other drugs such as neuromuscular blocking agents and a proprietary chemical reversal agent for these NMBAs. A few weeks ago, the company announced a $4.2 million registered direct offering with H.C. Wainwright & Co.

The company plans to use these funds to commercialize ANJESO and develop other drugs in its clinical pipeline. Right now, there is a significant emphasis on biotech penny stocks. So, with that in mind, will BXRX be on your penny stocks watchlist moving forward?

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG)

Progenity is another penny stock that we’ve covered numerous times in the past few months. If you’re not familiar, it is a biotech penny stock that develops products for use in gastrointestinal disorders and much more. Additionally, the company is developing molecular testing products as well as ingestible devices for diagnostic samples, genomics, and more.

The company’s primary focus is on making medicine as precise as possible through treatment personalization and the local delivery of drugs. Progenity also has a strong portfolio of drugs in its pipeline, such as Preecludia. In the past month, shares of PROG stock have dropped by around 40%. But, from the end of September through mid-November, shares jumped by over 200% before correcting.

So while Progenity can be highly volatile, it does look like it could have a lot to offer. As stated earlier, there is a significant emphasis right now on biotech penny stocks. Because of this, investors are watching PROG stock for what it could do in the future. With all of that considered, does PROG deserve a spot on your list of penny stocks to buy or not?

Which Penny Stocks Are You Watching Right Now?

If you’re looking for the best penny stocks to buy, there are hundreds of options to choose from. While it can be challenging to pick just a handful for your watchlist, investors can utilize the information they have on hand to do just that. Right now, there are plenty of factors that traders need to consider before investing.

First and foremost, investors should have a well-thought-out trading strategy that adapts to the current stock market. Second, traders need to consider how current events will impact both industries at large and the penny stocks in their portfolios.

So, while it may be challenging to do so, there are many options to make money with penny stocks. But, it takes a commitment to understand the market and never trade with emotion. Considering all of this, which penny stocks are you watching right now?

