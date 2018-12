You may be overlooking beneficial community publications.

March 11, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When considering media that can publicize your business, don't forget the "hidden" media in your community. These can include free publications for singles and seniors, for tourists, for local companies' employees, and for social or charitable organizations like the Junior League.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need