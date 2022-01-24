Super Scholar Raises $400,000

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Super Scholar, a soaring edtech platform, has raised $400,000 in the recent funding round. The round was led by MAGIC Fund, 2am VC, Astir VC, JITO Angel Network, among others.

Pexels

The platform will utilize recent funding to strengthen its courses and scholarship offerings to ensure more students leverage these facilities or grants.

"We are delighted to have raised the first cheque from 100X.VC and close $400,000 follow-on funding. We started Super Scholar with a massive vision to make online courses accessible to every student in India and across the world and it's time to execute now,” said Rohan Lodha, co-founder at Super Scholar.

Founded in 2019, Super Scholar is the brainchild of Rohan Lodha and Priyes Bamne. The platform was founded with a vision to make online courses affordable to every student. Considering that most students, though interested in taking online courses, can't pursue it because of affordability factors, they decided to develop a solution. The platform works on a mission to provide students with the education they deserve through exclusive scholarships and grants. At present, it has more than 16,000 users and is forecasted to reach 1 million users by the end of 2022, said a statement.

Super Scholar is a part of 100X.VC’s Class 06 portfolio companies announced in December last year.

"We are delighted to be the first institutional investor in Super Scholar, which has pioneered the concept of edtech scholarships for gen z students. Given that many brilliant students are looking for some way to support their studies without facing financial burdens, we strongly believe that Super Scholar can grow tremendously and become a leader in this space," said Ninad Karpe, partner at 100X.VC.