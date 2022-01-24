HYPD Raises $1.5 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HYPD, the enabler of Asia’s first creator-owned marketplace, has raised $1.5 million in Seed round. The funding was led by Better capital, Sauce VC and influencers such as Bhuvan Bam, Tanmay Bhatt, among others.

Conceptualized with the intent to create a sustainable source of income for content creators, HYPD was founded by Ashwarya Garg and Akshay Bhatnagar in 2021. Through this fiscal and strategic partnership, HYPD is set to initiate a paradigm shift by giving content-creators a business destination of their own.

“Every entrepreneur wants to be a creator, and every creator wants to be an entrepreneur. Taking cues from this prevalent tendency, HYPD is paving the way for a new breed of creators called creator-preneurs. We are stoked to have the best cohort of early stage funds, creators, entrepreneurs, angels in the country. We are putting more power in the hands of the creators. Suddenly, what looked like a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, is becoming a multi-trillion-dollar one. If we have to draw an analogy, we are the shopify-for-creators,” said co-founders Ashwarya Garg and Akshay Bhatnagar of HYPD in a joint statement.

“Every creator at some point in time has to turn into an entrepreneur to earn from what they love doing & HYPD’s business-in-a-box solution makes it so much easier for every creator out there to monetise their audience at one destination, owned by themselves.” said influencer Bhuvan Bam.

HYPD is a creator tech platform helping the creator community to launch their own multiband stores/businesses.