Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

- Zacks

Morgan Stanley MS: This leading financial services holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.46%.

Danaos DAC: This leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.67%.

Hancock Whitney HWC: This bank and financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.02%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.

