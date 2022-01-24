Is SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) made its debut on 11/08/2005, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Financials ETFs category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap weighted indexes, a strategy created to reflect the market or a particular market segment.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Non-cap weighted indexes try to choose stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance, which is based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a mix of other such characteristics.

While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

The fund is managed by State Street Global Advisors, and has been able to amass over $436.19 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Financials ETFs. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the S&P Insurance Select Industry Index.

The S&P Insurance Select Industry Index represents the insurance segment of the S&P Total Market Index.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for KIE are 0.35%, which makes it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.01%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

KIE's heaviest allocation is in the Financials sector, which is about 100% of the portfolio.

When you look at individual holdings, Athene Holding Ltd. Class A (ATH) accounts for about 2.48% of the fund's total assets, followed by Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) and Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF).

KIE's top 10 holdings account for about 22.07% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, KIE has lost about -2.95%, and is up roughly 16.79% in the last one year (as of 01/24/2022). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $32.20 and $41.45.

The fund has a beta of 0.98 and standard deviation of 28.83% for the trailing three-year period, which makes KIE a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 56 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Financials ETFs segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) tracks KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Index and the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) tracks Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has $77.10 million in assets, iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has $87.66 million. KBWP has an expense ratio of 0.35% and IAK charges 0.42%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Financials ETFs.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

