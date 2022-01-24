Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 24th
WLK, PFE, and M made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 24, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:
Westlake Chemical WLK: This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus
Westlake Chemical Corporation price-consensus-chart | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Westlake Chemical Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Westlake Chemical Corporation Quote
Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Pfizer Inc. Price and Consensus
Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pfizer Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Macy's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Macy's, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
