Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 24th

WLK, PFE, and M made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 24, 2022

By
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24th:

Westlake Chemical WLK: This vertically integrated international producer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pfizer PFE: This company that manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Pfizer has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's M: This omnichannel retail organization carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

