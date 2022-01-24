LegalKart Raises INR 4 Crore In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai Angels, a premium platform for early-stage investments, has invested in LegalKart, a Gurgaon-based legaltech startup, as a part of the pre-Series A round along with IIM Udaipur Incubation Center. The company plans to utilize the funds to develop new tech products for customers with AI, ML capabilities, to create instant access to legal support while also creating awareness about the platform.

“Legaltech in India is a late bloomer, but a rapidly growing sector, optimizing legal processes and operations for businesses; with unique solutions. LegalKart has been instrumental in bringing about an efficient legaltech system. We are confident that the freshly infused capital will allow them to scale and reach greater heights,” said Nandini Mansinghka, co-founder and CEO of Mumbai Angels.

“This decade is dedicated to legal technology globally and we intend to redefine the way legal services are accessed and delivered in India by creating an engaging customer journey for any law-related matter. We believe we are now ready to further ramp up our technical operations to the next level,” said Dr. Arvind Singhatiya, founder and CEO of LegalKart.

Founded in 2018 LegalKart is an instant 24x7 legal advice platform offering a transparent and democratic legal access available in more than eight Indian languages across the country through its proprietary technology.