These Are the 10 Top Internet Services and Retailing Companies

Internet services and retailing mainly include companies that use the internet to sell their goods or services, or those who sell their products or services over the internet, such as social networking sites, e-commerce sites and more. It is a relatively newer industry that started growing in the late 1990s. Let’s take a look at the ten top internet services and retailing companies.

Top Ten Internet Services And Retailing Companies

For our list of the top ten internet services and retailing companies, we have used the latest available revenue numbers. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list. These are the top ten internet services and retailing companies:

Chewy (<$4.84 billion)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dania Beach, Fla., this company is an online seller of pet related products and services. Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) mainly offers pet medications, food and other related products and services for dogs, cats, fish, horses and more. Chewy shares are down over 35% YTD and over 44% in the last three months. The company posted a net loss of more than $92 million in 2021 and over $250 million in 2020.

Wayfair (>$9.12 billion)

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Boston, it is a pure-play online retailer of home goods. Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) deals in kitchen & dining, furniture, home improvement, decor, patio & garden, and baby categories. Wayfair shares are down over 26% YTD and over 40% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $180 million in 2020 and a net loss of over $980 million in 2019.

eBay (>$10.80 billion)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., it is an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers globally. The platform sells its products either via a silent auction or via the Buy It Now feature. eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares are down over 10% YTD and over 26% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $2.50 billion in 2020 and over $1.50 billion in 2019.

Expedia Group (>$12.06 billion)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an online travel agency that offers airline tickets, vacation packages and hotel reservations. Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. Expedia Group shares are down over 3% YTD but are up over 8% in the last three months. The company posted a net loss of more than $2.60 billion in 2020 and a net income of over $560 million in 2019.

Qurate Retail (>$13.45 billion)

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., this company is in the business of video and on-line commerce. Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. Qurate Retail shares are down over 6% YTD and almost 33% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $1.10 billion in 2020 and a net loss of over $450 million in 2019.

Uber Technologies (>$14.14 billion)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company offers a ridesharing and food delivery mobile application. It basically helps drivers, riders, delivery partners, and eaters to get moving in over 600 cities globally. Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are down over 14% YTD and over 21% in the last three months. The company posted a net loss of more than $6.7 billion in 2020 and over $8.50 billion in 2019.

Booking Holdings (>$15.06 billion)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., this company offers online travel and related services. Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) provides its services through many brands, including Rentalcars.com, Booking.com, KAYAK, Priceline, Agoda, and OpenTable. Booking Holdings shares are down over 2% YTD and almost 3% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $50 million in 2020 and over $4.80 billion in 2019.

Meta Platforms (>$70.69 billion)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., it is a social technology company that develops social media applications and augmented reality products. Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) owns many popular social networking platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and more. Meta Platforms shares are down almost 10% YTD and almost 8% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $29 billion in 2020 and over $18 billion in 2019.

Alphabet (>$161.85 billion)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., it is a holding company of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and many other Google entities, such as Google Ventures, Google Capital, Google X, Calico and more. Alphabet shares are down over 10% YTD and over 5% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $40 billion in 2020 and over $34 billion in 2019.

Amazon (>$280.52 billion)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an e-commerce website that also serves developers and enterprises through AWS (Amazon Web Services), as well as makes and sells electronic devices. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are down over 14% YTD and over 14% in the last three months. The company posted a net income of more than $21 billion in 2020 and over $11 billion in 2019.