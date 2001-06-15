Papa Murphy's Named Pizza Chain of the Year

<b></b>

June 15, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Vancouver, Washington-Pizza Today selected Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza as Chain of the Year in its inaugural pick, according to the trade magazine's June edition.

"We chose Papa Murphy's as Pizza Chain of the Year because of its innovation, steady growth and profitability," says Steve Coomes, Pizza Today's editor-in-chief. "We also wanted a company that was selling a high-quality product. A lot of pizza companies claim their ingredients are top quality, but few actually spend the money that Papa Murphy's does to back up that statement."

"We consider it a great honor to have Pizza Today recognize us as Chain of the Year," says Terry Collins, Papa Murphy's CEO. "We are proud to be the first ever recipient of this prestigious award."

Papa Murphy's offers take-and-bake pizza, which means they make it fresh for customers who then take it home to bake in their own ovens, lowering the cost of the pizza.

"In a convenience culture, it was interesting for me to research a successful company that actually asks its patrons to cook their dinner," Coomes says. "Perhaps the company has realized what consumers now want-control over convenience." -Papa Murphy's