What's in Store for CACI International's (CACI) Q2 Earnings?

CACI International CACI is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jan 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.53 billion, indicating an improvement of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $3.99 per share, suggesting a significant decline of 4.6% year over year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.8%.

Factors to Note

CACI’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance is likely to have benefited from its large pipeline of government projects.

The company’s total backlog as of Sep 30, 2021 was $23.9 billion. Back-to-back contract wins at regular intervals might have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Increasing inorganic revenue growth and continued margin expansion may get reflected in the fiscal second-quarter results. On its last earnings conference call, the company had stated that it expects additional $30 million in revenues from acquisitions in fiscal 2022.

Additionally, fixed-price contracts are likely to have contributed to the second-quarter fiscal 2022 performance as well.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CACI this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

CACI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Per our model, General Motors GM, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Starbucks SBUX have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

General Motors has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +12.02%. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 46.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line of General Motors is pegged at earnings of $1.04 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 46.1%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $29.35 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 21.8%.

AMD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +3.47%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 14%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMD’s quarterly earnings is pegged at 75 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 44.2%. Its quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 39.4% year over year to $4.52 billion.

Starbucks has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.22%. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 1. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Starbucks’ first-quarter earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 31.2%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $7.99 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 18.4%.

