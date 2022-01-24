ServiceNow (NOW) to Report Q4 Earnings- What's in the Cards?

ServiceNow NOW is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $1.60 billion, suggesting growth of 28.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has remained unchanged at $1.43 per share over the past 30 days, which indicates an improvement of 22.22% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

ServiceNow’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the strong adoption of its workflow solutions by enterprises amid the pandemic-induced accelerated digital transformation trend.

The company’s robust product portfolio and the Now Platform are likely to have aided the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

ServiceNow expects fourth-quarter non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings between $2.305 billion and $2.310 billion (adjusted for constant currency), which indicates growth of 26% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for subscription billings is currently pegged at $2.307 billion, suggesting an improvement of 26% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

ServiceNow’s expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts might get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.

The company has been strengthening its portfolio offerings in the cloud-computing market through its expanded partnership with SentinelOne S.

ServiceNow unites with SentinelOne security and IT teams to provide a more efficient, coordinated and comprehensive incident response across endpoint and cloud environments. The latest move will aid SentinelOne in gaining strong momentum among customers, globally, due to the rising number of cyber-attacks, which warrant increased security infrastructures.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

ServiceNow has an Earnings ESP of -2.39% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:

Alphabet GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +7.71% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has increased 0.33% in the past 60 days to $108.27 per share.

Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has increased 0.68% in the past 60 days to $5.81 per share.

