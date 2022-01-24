Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.05, moving +0.18% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.07% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arbor Realty Trust as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $139.4 million, up 61.79% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.44, so we one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a premium comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

