Greif (GEF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Greif (GEF) closed at $60.91, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial packaging company had gained 4.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Greif will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Greif is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, up 30.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.24 per share and revenue of $6.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.43% and +10.83%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greif. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Greif currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.31.

We can also see that GEF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Containers - Paper and Packaging was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

