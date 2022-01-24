Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed the most recent trading day at $9.36, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 36.4% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 22.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 30.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.18 billion, up 1176.11% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Opendoor Technologies Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.49% lower. Opendoor Technologies Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OPEN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.