The Fashion Virtuoso

Before becoming a content creator, Aashna tried her hand out learning interior design. Her mind, however, always wandered towards Fashion and, she started posting pictures of her outfit on Instagram and got involved into beauty, lifestyle and home decor. She started an online store on Facebook called the Snob Store where she used to import small fashion items that related to her style and then would sell them on the page. People would compliment her and would love how she styled those items which led her to start a fashion blog. She posted photos of how she would dress on a daily basis and she made the blog an extension of the Snob Store and called it Snob Journal.

According to Aashna, her mother has been her biggest inspiration. She believes that she got her creative side from her mother as she used to work on paintings and create art when Aashna was small. She also takes inspiration from her mother’s sense of style which motivated her to experiment with fashion in the first place. She focuses a lot on fashion, beauty and lifestyle content. Aesthetics are imperative for her. “When it comes to fashion I will wear a basic outfit but style it up with accessories that are different and do something different every time I wear it.” She liked to plan beforehand as well as visualize the outfits or the sort of content she wants to create and tries to inculcate a bit of her personality into each piece of content that she creates irrespective of it being in collaboration with the brands or not. She believes having a little bit of her personality in the content help her engage and connect with her audience the most.

“Try and have a conversation with your audience and try that people know your personality through your content whether it is on your stories or you are talking to your audience or you are replying to them in your comments or maybe taking requests if someone asks you to style an item a certain way and you do that.”

Instagram is her main social media platform where she posts her content. She posts on the social media platform almost every single day and is very active on that. She also has a YouTube channel but is unable to post every single day. She posts on and off on YouTube. She emphasises on the importance of being active on social media platforms to garner more audience. “My reels are where I post more transitions and more fun music related fashion content or beauty content and my static and carousel posts are where my creativity comes in.”

A quote that has stuck to Aashna is “Patience is a virtue”. She believes in this during the times she becomes impatient or when life decides to take its course and things are not going her way. She believes that in today’s world, everything is fast-paced and the thing that is lacking is patience. She believes patience is the key to achieving things in life, in a relationship, etc.