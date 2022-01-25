Shaadi.com's People Group Has Interesting Plans For 2022 Including A Dating Platform

We are a matchmaking platform which is going to build multiple brands, says Anupam Mittal

By
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anupam Mittal-led People Group is all set to launch a revolutionary matchmaking platform on January 31, 2022, which will cut across many of the group’s brands such as Shaadi.com and Sangam.com.

Company Handout

"We are pretty excited about launching something pre-revolutionary, which has been in beta for the last three, four months, and we're launching it on the 31st of January. It's going to change the industry once again, in our view. We changed, or rather created this industry, with Shaadi.com. We are once again looking to revolutionize it,” said Mittal, founder & CEO, People Group, in an interview with Entrepreneur India

People Group, founded in 1996, has created businesses such as Shaadi.com, Makaan.com Mauj Mobile and People Pictures.

Mittal added that the platform will cut across all these brands and address the issues of misuse or people wondering whether there are authentic profiles, and responsiveness, among others. “All the challenges that are associated with matchmaking we've addressed in one go and I think we're very, very excited for that. And so that's a big thing for this quarter.”

Mittal also spoke about diversifying into the dating space, "Those are the plans for this year. The market wasn't ready till now. We feel it's still early, but we need to start making the most of that space now,” he said while adding that they don't like to call themselves a matrimonial site. 

“We are a matchmaking platform which is going to build multiple brands. We have Shaadi.com, we have Sangam.com and later in the year we are going to launch another brand. I can't disclose too much except that we will be launching brands in those spaces in the second half of the year,” he said. 

Once launched, the dating platform will compete with other Indian dating startups such as TrulyMadly, QuackQuack and global dating apps in the Indian market such as Tinder, OkCupid and Bumble, among others. After the first lockdown, many of these platforms reported a surge in user base and this could well be the reason behind People Group’s foray into the space.

S Shanthi

Written By

Entrepreneur Staff

Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. She is also a mom who looks forward to playing a game of cards with her tween daughter every evening after work. 

 

