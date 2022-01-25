Flint Raises $5.1 Million In Seed Round

The funds will be utilized to bring early users on board, enhance product base and hire for senior positions

By
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the goal of becoming a one-stop-shop for investors  seeking exposure to crypto assets, Bengaluru startup Flint has raised a $5.1 million in Seed round led by Sequoia Capital India and GFC. Coinbase Ventures, Hashed, IOSG, Better Capital and MSA  Capital also participated in the round.

Company handle

The fresh capital will accelerate bringing early users on board, enhance the product based on early  feedback and hire for senior positions across engineering, design and product functions. Flint also  plans to allocate a significant portion of the funding to strengthen legal and risk functions, ensuring  compliance with legal and regulatory norms.

Founded in October 2021, the company currently offers a simple and stable income opportunity where  users can earn up to 13 per cent per annum on their deposited funds. Flint doesn’t expose users to volatile crypto  assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. It only deals with stable cryptocurrencies like USDT, USDC, etc., that  are free from crypto price fluctuations. 

“Flint’s mission is to make cryptocurrencies easy and  accessible to everyone. As a brand, we simply intend to demystify crypto, provide easy-to-use products and introduce a billion people to our inevitable future. We also want to thank all our investors for placing their trust in us, our mission, and for joining  hands with an aim to make Flint the first-choice crypto app across the globe, where users can earn high and stable yields on their crypto assets via plenty of investment opportunities,” said Anshu Agrawal, co-founder of Flint.

“We believe the Flint team brings the right background in building consumer products,” said Aakash Kapoor, VP, Sequoia India. 

Flint is a global crypto investment app, which brings together passive income generating opportunities  in the crypto market. Flint is ideal for investors looking to get crypto exposure but do not have enough  time to do active buying/selling of tokens. 

More About Funding

Funding

Social Swag Raises $3.5 Million In Pre Series A

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

iMocha Raises $14 Million In Series A

Shrabona Ghosh

Funding

Ola Electric Announces Futurefoundry

Shrabona Ghosh

Read More

Latest on India

Technology

How To Do a Reverse Phone Number Lookup

Alex Petrisor

Alex Petrisor

Online Marketing

Can You Really Get Paid Completing Surveys?

Shishir Jajoo

Blockchain

NFT Crowd, Rejoice! Twitter Kicks Off NFT Profile Pictures

Anirban Roy

Read More