Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) Surges 4.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) shares rallied 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $133.57. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.1% loss over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

The stock jumped 4.77% yesterday after declining for seven straight sessions. While there is no company-specific news that triggered yesterday’s share price appreciation, the upsurge can be attributed to increasing demand for off-road vehicles amid rising recreational expenditure and the growing preference of the youth toward adventure. Sustained demand growth across the powersports industry and outdoor recreation combined with FOXF’s robust backlog and innovative product pipeline are set to boost the firm's run on the bourses, going forward.

This vehicle suspension maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $333.96 million, up 27.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Fox Factory Holding, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FOXF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research