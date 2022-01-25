Floor & Decor (FND) Soars 8.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Floor & Decor (FND) shares rallied 8.6% in the last trading session to close at $105.14. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks.

FND has been banking on the unique business model that offers broad, innovative trend-forward assortments in project-ready quantities, which enable its Pro and Homeowner customers to choose from multiple options to complete their projects on time. Although disruptions in the global supply chain have created uncertainty in product lead times and rising costs, a recent boost in lumber prices is likely to benefit the company's bottom-line.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%. Revenues are expected to be $908.13 million, up 25.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Floor & Decor, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on FND going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

