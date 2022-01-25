YCombinator-backed AppX Acquires Website Builder Platform Superpage

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Social media solutions provider AppX has announced that it has acquired super.page, a website building platform, for an undisclosed amount.

AppX had recently raised $ 1.3 Million in a round led by YCombinator. Through the acquisition, AppX aims to offer the full suite of tools for creators to kick off their online businesses in less than 10 minutes.

Creators will now have the option to build their own superpage website alongside customised mobile applications.

AppX through its development and runtime and platform has been enabling 3000+ creators in edtech, fitness, gaming, and skill development to monetize their social media communities through its mobile application builder. AppX has helped creators and influencers earn over $10 Million through their products.

Founded in October 2020, super.page is a one-stop website builder for internet influencers. Since its inception in October 2020, super.page has built up its reputation as a one-stop website builder for over 2000 creators to launch and monetize their websites that support video-calls, ebooks and digital affiliate store management.

Commenting on the announcement, Sameer Sadana, founder and CEO, AppX, said, “The creator economy is growing significantly, and this acquisition is one of the many steps that AppX is undertaking to empower them. We were really impressed with what the team at Superpage was building and their growth. We are also planning to do more such acquisitions in the near future of companies, that are building exciting products for creators”

Post-acquisition, the founders of super.page, Vyshnavi Mudumby and Srivatsa Mudumby, will be joining AppX and leading growth, product and technology verticals inside AppX. The company is also planning to launch products like NFTs, workshops, courses, podcasts and newsletters for creators to host and sell on their superpages.

Founders of super.page said in a joint statement, “We were really excited by AppX’s mission and growth in this segment. At AppX, we look forward to joining the team to empower more creators to set up their online businesses faster and help them take up their passion as full-time careers and also to empower them to get more closely associated with their communities.”