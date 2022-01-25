Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

CTBI, HBNC, and PFBC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 25, 2022

By
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.

Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This one of the largest independent commercial banks in California has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%.

