Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th
CTBI, HBNC, and PFBC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 25, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:
Community Trust Bancorp CTBI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp IN Price and Consensus
Horizon Bancorp IN price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Horizon Bancorp IN Dividend Yield (TTM)
Horizon Bancorp IN dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote
Preferred Bank PFBC: This one of the largest independent commercial banks in California has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Bank Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%.
Preferred Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)
