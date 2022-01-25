Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

- Zacks

Community Trust Bancorp CTBI: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.86%.

Horizon Bancorp IN HBNC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Preferred Bank PFBC: This one of the largest independent commercial banks in California has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Preferred Bank (PFBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research