Check out this hands-free, wire-free headset.

July 1, 2001 1 min read

Wires dangling from your hands-free headset? That's so 2000. Using Bluetooth technology, M1000 Wireless Headset ($150) from Plantronics Inc. connects to your wireless phone from up to 30 feet away, with up to 3.5 hours of continuous talk time. This fall, Plantronics plans to introduce a system that works with desktop phones.

The M1000 is available at www.plantronics.com or by calling (800) 544-4660. An AC adaptor is included.