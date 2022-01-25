Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 25th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 25th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW: This parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world's largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.17, compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sunoco SUN: This master limited partnership carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

Sunoco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.02, compared with 21.43 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

