Company News for Jan 25, 2022

Shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG fell 3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share.

Community Bank System, Inc.’s CBU shares jumped 3.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.81 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation BOH gained 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.55 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 per share.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s NWBI shares increased 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.24 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share.

