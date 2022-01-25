Should Value Investors Buy These Construction Stocks?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is PulteGroup (PHM). PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.82, which compares to its industry's average of 6.13. PHM's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.56 and as low as 5.48, with a median of 6.58, all within the past year.

PHM is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PHM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.42. Within the past year, PHM's PEG has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.75.

Finally, we should also recognize that PHM has a P/CF ratio of 7.44. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. PHM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.87. Over the past 52 weeks, PHM's P/CF has been as high as 10.53 and as low as 6.64, with a median of 8.18.

If you're looking for another solid Building Products - Home Builders value stock, take a look at Toll Brothers (TOL). TOL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Toll Brothers is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61 while its PEG ratio sits at 0.21. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 6.13 and average PEG ratio of 0.42.

TOL's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 11.65 and as low as 5.61, with a median of 7.87, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.75 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.58, all within the past year.

Additionally, Toll Brothers has a P/B ratio of 1.31 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.41. For TOL, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.70, as low as 1.25, with a median of 1.46 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in PulteGroup and Toll Brothers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that PHM and TOL is an impressive value stock right now.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research