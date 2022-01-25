These Are The Ten Stocks With Worst Start To 2022

The stock market didn’t have the best start in 2022. Worries over rising coronavirus cases and inflation have made investors less confident in equities. Investors, however, could use the current dip as an opportunity to initiate new positions in quality stocks. Let’s take a look at the ten stocks with the worst start to 2022.

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Stocks With Worst Start To 2022

We have ranked the ten stocks with the worst start to 2022 using their year-to-date return data (as of Jan. 24, 2022). We have only taken mega cap stocks (with a market cap of more than $200 billion) for our list. Following are the ten stocks with the worst start to 2022:

Nike (-12.40%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., it is a sporting goods company that designs, makes and sells footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessory products. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) also sells its products under other brand names, including Converse, One Star, Umbro, Jack Purcell and more. Its shares are down over 11% in the last three months and are currently trading over $147. Nike has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

Pfizer (-12.72%)

Founded in 1849 and headquartered in New York, it is a biopharmaceutical company that offers safe, effective and affordable medicines and health care services. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) offers treatment and cures for diseases across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Its shares are up over 18% in the last three months and are currently trading over $51. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Eli Lilly (-12.96%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) discovers, develops, makes and sells pharmaceutical products for Neuroscience, Diabetes, Immunology, Oncology, and Other therapies. Its shares are down almost 2% in the last three months and are currently trading over $238. Eli Lilly has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.91.

Amazon.com (-13.30%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, it is an e-retailer that also deals in several other businesses. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) serves developers and enterprises through AWS (Amazon Web Services), as well as makes and sells electronic devices. It also offers streaming services through Amazon Prime. Its shares are down almost 13% in the last three months and are currently trading over $2,860. Amazon has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (-13.70%)

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Waltham, Mass., this company offers analytical instruments, software and services, equipment, reagents and consumables for analysis, research and diagnostics. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)’s mission is to assist its clients in making the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Its shares are down over 5% in the last three months and are currently trading over $574. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Costco Wholesale (-13.88%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., it is a membership warehouse club that offers its members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has the following business segments: Canadian Operations, Unites States Operations, and Other International Operations. Its shares are up almost 1% in the last three months and are currently trading over $483. Costco has a 52-week low of $307 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

PayPal Holdings (-14%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., it is a financial service company that offers online payment solutions to users globally. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) enables users to buy and pay for products, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. Its shares are down over 34% in the last three months and are currently trading over $160. PayPal has a 52-week low of $152.08 and a 52-week high of $310.16

Broadcom (-18.61%)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, develops and supplies a broad range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) focuses on technology leadership and category-leading semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Its shares are up over 1% in the last three months and are currently trading over $535. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76.

NVIDIA (-20.53%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company specializes in the manufacturing of graphics-processor technologies for desktop computers, workstations and mobile devices. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has the following business segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. Its shares are down over 5% in the last three months and are currently trading over $230. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

Netflix (-35.74%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is an online streaming platform that allows users to view TV shows, movies and other content on smartphones, TVs, PCs, gaming consoles, and tablets. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) streams already available content, as well as makes original content. Its shares are down over 42% in the last three months and are currently trading over $380. Netflix has a 52-week low of $351.46 and a 52-week high of $700.99.