Airline Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Jan 27: ALK, JBLU & LUV

The spate of flight cancellations due to the omicron-induced staffing crunch and bad weather is unlikely to leave a massive adverse impact on fourth-quarter 2021 results. This is because the entire crisis aggravated mainly on the Christmas Eve, implying that only a week of October-December months was affected by such an unprecedented scenario.

In fact, upbeat passenger traffic, particularly during the Thanksgiving holiday period, boosted the fourth-quarter numbers of the carriers that already reported. A similar scenario is expected to prevail when Alaska Air Group ALK, JetBlue Airways JBLU and Southwest Airlines LUV post their respective fourth-quarter numbers on Jan 27.

Against this backdrop, let’s see how things have been shaping up for the above-mentioned prominent airline companies ahead of their respective earnings releases.

Alaska Air’s fourth-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have been boosted by upbeat passenger revenues. Strong holiday travel demand is likely to have driven passenger revenues. Higher fuel costs with oil prices moving north are expected to have dented the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 fuel cost per gallon indicates a 13.1% increase from the number reported in the third quarter of 2021.

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Alaska Air this season as the carrier has an Earnings ESP of -17.73% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. In fact, our model had not predicted a positive surprise for ALK earlier as well, when its fourth-quarter earnings preview article was issued. Back then, the stock had an Earnings ESP of -35.69% and the same Zacks Rank.

