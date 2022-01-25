What's in the Offing for Robert Half (RHI) in Q4 Earnings?

Robert Half International Inc. RHI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 27, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 20.5%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Robert Half’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.7 billion, indicating 30.1% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The company’s top line is expected to have benefited from strength in permanent placement, temporary and consultant staffing, as well as Protiviti operations.

The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength, the consensus mark for which is pegged at $1.43 per share, signaling more than 70.2% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Robert Half this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Robert Half has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

CLH has had a decent run on the bourses over the past year, with shares appreciating 15.9% against 11.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

WEX’s shares have lost 24.4% over the past year, compared with 23.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

BAH’s shares have declined 11.2% over the past year compared with 7.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

