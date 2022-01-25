Xerox's (XRX) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimate, Decrease Y/Y

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 34 cents, surpassing the consensus mark by 21.4% but declining 41.4% year over year. Total revenues of $1.78 billion lagged the consensus mark by 2.2% and decreased 7.9% year over year on a reported basis and 7.4% on a constant-currency basis.

The company’s shares have declined 11.2% over the past year compared with 2.2% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Quarter in Details

Sales revenues totaled $653 million, down 15.5% year over year. Services, maintenance and rentals revenues totaled $1.07 billion, down 2.9% year over year. Financing revenue of $55 million decreased 1.8% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit of $86 million decreased 53.3% year over year. Adjusted operating margin declined 470 basis points (bps) year over year to 4.8%. Selling, administrative and general expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 100 bps year over year to 23.8%. Research, development and engineering expenses, as a percentage of revenues, came in at 4.2%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 3.9%.

Xerox exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balance of $1.8 billion compared with $2.2 billion at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $3.6 billion compared with $3.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $198 million of cash from operating activities. Capital expenditures and free cash flow during the quarter were $16 million and $182 million, respectively.

2022 Guidance

Xerox expects revenues to be around $7.1 billion, lower than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.13 billion. Free cash flow is expected to be at least $400 million.

