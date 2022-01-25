The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Visa, Cisco, Berkshire Hathaway and Thermo Fisher Scientific

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 25, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Visa Inc. V, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.B ) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO.

Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Visa and Cisco

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp., Visa Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+30.1% vs. +15.9%) on the back of momentum in its Azure cloud platform.

The Zacks analyst noted that the stock has been under pressure lately on account of broad market-wide weakness and unease around its Activision Blizzard acquisition, but the company's long-term outlook remains very attractive.

The continuation of remote work and adoption of hybrid work models has been boosting the Teams’ user growth. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is also aiding the gaming segment performance. Microsoft is also witnessing growth in the user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, Dynamics and Power Platform. Increased spending on Azure enhancements and stiff competition in the cloud space, however, are likely to dent margins.

Visa shares have lost -17.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s loss of -26.5%, however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous buyouts and alliances have paved the way for Visa’s long-term growth. Investments in technology have solidified Visa’s position in the payments market.

Coronavirus vaccine rollouts and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will keep driving spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, the company remains committed to boost its shareholder value. High operating expenses and ramped-up client incentives, however, are likely to weigh on the margins. Visa's declining Cash Volume from the Asia Pacific and Europe are concerning.

Shares of Cisco have gained +3.4% in the last three months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +3.6%. Component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the second half of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Cisco has been benefiting from strength in its product portfolio and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions is a major tailwind. A healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic is another catalyst for growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

