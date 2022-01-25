ICF International (ICFI) Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

ICF International, Inc. ( ICFI ) announced that Barry Broadus will be taking over as chief financial officer (“CFO”) effective Feb 28, 2022. Broadus will be replacing Bettina Garcia Welsh, who will be leaving ICF for new opportunities. However, Welsh will be staying on at ICF as an advisor till early April 2022 for a smooth transition.

- Zacks

Broadus is a seasoned financial executive. He has recently served as the CFO of Dovel Technologies, a provider of technology solutions to federal government agencies with a focus in the health, human services and public safety markets., which was acquired in October 2021. Prior to this, Broadus had served as the CFO of SRI International, Constellis, and Alion Science and Technology.

John Wasson, chairman and chief executive officer at ICF, stated, "Barry brings a wealth of valuable experience to ICF. He has built an excellent reputation as a financial leader at fast-growing professional services firms that provide consulting and complex technology solutions to a large roster of federal government agency clients. With his in-depth knowledge of our markets and successful track record, Barry will make an excellent addition to our leadership team."

The latest appointment of Barry Broadus, who has more than 30 years of financial management expertise and experience in strategic planning, financial reporting, M&A, and accounting and regulatory compliance for domestic and international businesses, is expected to strengthen ICF’s competitive position in the financial market.

Over the past year, shares of ICF International have gained 24.1%, outperforming the 7.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

ICF International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Business Servicessector that investors may consider are Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN ), Accenture ( ACN ) and Republic Services RSG. While Cross Country Healthcare and Accenture sport a Zacks Rank #1, Republic Services carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 144% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 38.9% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

Republic Services has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.2%, on average.

Republic Services’ shares have surged 37.2% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10.9%.

