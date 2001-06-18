Time Is On Your Side
Tips to help you make the most of your limited time.
- At the start of the week, try to forecast any problems that might arise and come up with a tentative plan to deal with them.
- Each morning ask yourself what tasks you absolutely must accomplish that day and focus on these objectives.
- Realize you are in control of your schedule, and don't let other people get you off track.
- Plan ahead. Try to piggy back some tasks and group other activities.
- Don't forget to take a break. You'll accomplish much more if you're mentally refreshed.
- Most important, learn to say no! You have to realize sometimes you just can't do it all.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ