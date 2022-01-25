Top Stock Picks for Week of January 24, 2022

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST sells high volumes of foods and general merchandise (including household products and appliances) at discounted prices through membership warehouses. Shares of Costco have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business reinforce its position. The strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped draw customers seeking both value and convenience. These factors have been aiding in registering impressive sales and earnings numbers. Costco put up a decent performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Also, Costco maintained stellar comps run, rising 15%.We believe that Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. Costco looks quite comfortable from liquidity point of view. Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2022.

Zacks

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co TSM is the world's largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry.The company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing over the last 60 days. Taiwan Semiconductor’s shares gained by a double digit percentage over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of a single digit percentage. As of this writing, the company possesses a Zacks Rank of 1, Strong Buy. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer, aka TSMC, continues to prove to the investing world that it is so much more than just a third-party chip fabricator, with proven boundless organic growth that never fails to impress analysts' swelling expectations. Its boundless and consistent growth for over a decade and the massive pull-forward in digital adaptation have accelerated its growth outlook. Taiwan Semi's record top and bottom-line fourth-quarter results reflected optimistically on the entire chip sector, being that it manufactures most of the world's semiconductor products and is a part of 85% of global chip innovations.

