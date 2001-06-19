You've Got Personality

Or, at least, your business should have a personality all its own.

It may sound odd, but you should create a personality for your business. Give your business human qualities that help you create a selling strategy. Define your personality by looking at your prime customers and why they buy from you. Is it because your company is fun? Reliable? Nice? Sassy? Quirky? Cutting edge? Once you know what your company's personality is, you can focus your efforts on promoting those traits.

