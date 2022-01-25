Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) closed the most recent trading day at $78.18, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the airplane leasing company and service provider had lost 14.48% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Atlas Air Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post earnings of $6.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.1 billion, up 17.62% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.08% higher. Atlas Air Worldwide is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.42.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

