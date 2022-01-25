Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $18.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 25.93% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher within the past month. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

