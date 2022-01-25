Triton International (TRTN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Triton International (TRTN) closed at $60.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the shipping container leasing company had gained 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Triton International as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $413.72 million, up 22.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Triton International is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Triton International currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.11.

Also, we should mention that TRTN has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Triton International Limited (TRTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.