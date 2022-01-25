Penn National Gaming (PENN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Penn National Gaming (PENN) closed the most recent trading day at $43.19, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 16.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 10.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Penn National Gaming as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 3, 2022. On that day, Penn National Gaming is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 557.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.51 billion, up 46.87% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Penn National Gaming. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.06% lower. Penn National Gaming is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Penn National Gaming currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.14.

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.