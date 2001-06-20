Don't Quit Your Day Job

Ideas on making your new business and your old job work together.

If keeping a full-time job and a part-time business going at the same time sounds too difficult, and taking the full-time plunge sounds too scary, consider taking a part-time or temporary job while you start a full-time business. This can be a way to ensure you have some salary coming in, while giving you time to work on your business. Part-time jobs often offer evening or weekend hours-a big plus if you need to be accessible to clients during regular business hours.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need