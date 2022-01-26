These Were The Ten Biggest European Companies In 2021

Europe is one of the biggest and most modernized economies in the world. The region has been able to modernize its economy through industrialization, agriculture, and specialization of services. Moreover, the EU’s policy of interconnectedness has contributed to the cause as well. All this has made Europe home to many valuable companies that have established themselves as industry leaders. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest European companies in 2021.

Ten Biggest European Companies In 2021

We have used the revenue numbers (from statista.com) to rank the ten biggest European companies in 2021. Following are the ten biggest European companies in 2021:

Deutsche Telekom (>$115 billion)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Bonn, Germany, this company offers telecommunications and information technology services. Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE) has the following business segments: Systems Solutions, Group Headquarters and Group Services, United States, Europe, Group Development and Germany. The company reported a net income of more than $4.10 billion in 2020 and over $3.80 billion in 2019. Deutsche Telekom employs more than 226,000 people.

TotalEnergies (>$119 billion)

Founded in 1924 and headquartered in Ile-de-France, France, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is an energy company that produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, as well as renewables and electricity. It is also a large-scale chemicals manufacturer and employs more than 100,000 people. TotalEnergies was ranked as the 29th-largest public company in the 2020 Forbes Global 2000.

Axa (>$128 billion)

Founded in 1817 and headquartered in Paris, France, it is an insurance company that focuses on investment management, global insurance, and other financial services. Axa SA (ETR:AXA)’s main objective is to protect customers by focusing on its core strengths (insurance and asset management). The company operates in more than 60 countries and has a major presence in Western Europe, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific region and Africa.

Allianz (>$136 billion)

Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Munich, Germany, this company deals in insurance and investment advisory services. Allianz SE (ETR:ALV) has the following business segments: Life/Health, Property-Casualty, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. It reported a net income of over $6.80 billion in 2020 and over $7.90 billion in 2019. Allianz employs more than 148,000 people.

Exor Group (>$136 billion)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, it is one of the biggest investment companies and is controlled by the Agnelli Family. Exor NV (BIT:EXO) invests in a variety of sectors, primarily in Europe and the U.S. This group mainly invests in agricultural equipment, automotive industry, commercial vehicles, reinsurance sector, construction equipment, and professional football. Exor Group is the 37th largest group in the world in terms of revenue, according to the 2021 Fortune Global 500 List.

Glencore (>$142 billion)

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, it is a diversified natural resource company that produces and markets metal, mineral, energy and agricultural commodities. Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) serves many sectors, including power generation, battery manufacturing, automotive, steel and oil. The company has the following business segments: Marketing, Industrial, Corporate and Other. It reported a net loss of over $1.40 billion in 2020 and over $316 million in 2019.

Daimler AG (>175 billion)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, it is an automotive company that makes premium cars and commercial vehicles. Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has the following business segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. It reported a net income of over $3.60 billion in 2020 and over $2.30 billion in 2019. Daimler AG employs more than 288,000 people.

Royal Dutch Shell (>$183 billion)

Founded in 1907 and headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, this company explores, produces, refines and markets oil and natural gas, as well as makes and markets chemicals. Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) (LON:RDSB) has the following business segments: Oil Products, Integrated Gas, Chemicals, Upstream, and Corporate. It reported a net loss of over $16 billion in 2020 and a net income of over $12 billion in 2019.

BP (>$183 billion)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in London, England, it is an integrated oil and gas company that offers heat, light and mobility products and services to people globally. BP plc (LON:BP) has the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. It reported a net loss of over $15 billion in 2020 and a net income of over $3 billion in 2019.

Volkswagen (>$253 billion)

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Wolfsburg, Niedersachsen (Germany), it is a multinational automotive company that makes a variety of vehicles. Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW) designs, makes and sells passenger and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, turbomachinery, engines, as well as offers related services, such as financing, leasing, and fleet management. Volkswagen group includes twelve brands: Porsche, Ducati, Bentley, Lamborghini, Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ŠKODA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania and MAN.