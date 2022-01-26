Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Jan 26, 2022

Companies in The News Are: JNJ,LMT,ERIC,MMM

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ gained 2.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 per share.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation’s LMT shares jumped 3.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.24 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 per share.
  • Shares of Ericsson ERIC surged 7.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share.
  • 3M Company’s MMM increased 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.31 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 per share.


Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

- Zacks

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Ericsson (ERIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

3M Company (MMM): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Factor Setting the Tone for Weyerhaeuser's (WY) Q4 Earnings

Stocks

PayPal (PYPL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Stocks

Cadence (CADE) Tops on Q4 Earnings & Revenues, Hikes Dividend

Read More

Latest on United States

Entrepreneurs

3 Ways to Stay Family-Focused in the Face of a Demanding Career

Martin Rowinski

Martin Rowinski

News and Trends

Gary Vaynerchuk to Open World's First NFT Restaurant in NYC

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Technology

How NFTs Have Changed Digital Art Forever

Alex Thomas

Alex Thomas

Read More