Progressive (PGR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Premiums Improve Y/Y

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share of $1.05 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. However, the bottom line declined 43.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Progressive gained 0.7% in the pre-market trading session, reflecting the outperformance.

Net premiums written were $10.7 billion in the quarter, up 13% from $9.5 billion a year ago. Net premiums earned grew 14% to nearly $11.6 billion.

Net realized gains on securities were $425.3 million, which slumped 44% year over year.

Combined ratio — percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — deteriorated 630 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter to 94.7.

Revenues and Expenses Rise in December

Operating revenues in December were $3.8 million, up 14.1% year over year. The improvement was driven by a 14.2% increase in premiums, 8.8% higher fees and other revenues, 12.2% increase in service revenues and 14% higher investment income.

Total expenses increased 26.2% year over year to $3.5 billion in December due to 35.9% higher losses and loss adjustment expenses and 12.3% increase in policy acquisition costs.

In December, policies in force were impressive at the Personal Auto segment, having improved 6% from the year-ago month to 17.4 million. Special Lines improved 8% to 5.3 million.

In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto grew 3% year over year to 7.9 million while Agency Auto improved 8% to 9.6 million.

Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 18% year over year to about 1 million. The Property business had about 2.8 million policies in force in December, up 12%.

Full Year Highlights

Net premiums written increased 14% year over year to $46.4 billion.

Combined ratio of 95.3 improved 760 bps over 2020.

Financial Update

Progressive’s book value per share was $30.35 as of Dec 31, 2021, up 7.4% from $28.27 on Dec 31, 2020.

Return-on-equity in December 2021 was 13.6%, down 2570 bps year over year. Debt-to-total capital ratio improved 290 bps to 21.2%.

