What's in Store for Trane Technologies (TT) in Q4 Earnings?

Trane Technologies plc TT will report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Jan 31, 2022 before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the past four quarters and missing once, delivering an earnings surprise of 18.2%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.53 billion, indicating 11.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased end-customer demand within all of its segments, mainly driven by its three recent channel acquisitions.

The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $1.31 per share, indicating 27.2% year-over-year growth. Strong operating performance is likely to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trane this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane has an Earnings ESP of -1.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Clean Harbors CLH has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

CLH has had a decent run on the bourses over the past year, with shares appreciating 15.1% against 10.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

WEX WEX has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6%, on average.

WEX’s shares have lost 22.7% over the past year compared with 24.4% decline of the industry it belongs to.

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.74% and a Zacks Rank #3. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.7%, on average.

BAH’s shares have declined 11.2% over the past year compared with 7.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.

