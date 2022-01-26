New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This provider of COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX: This manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Stewart Information Services Corporation STC: This provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. GFED: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

First Bancorp FBNC: This bank holding company for First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

