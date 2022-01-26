Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 26th

CWK, SIG, and M made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on January 26, 2022.

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This real estate services firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retailer of operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Macy's has a PEG ratio of 0.46, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

