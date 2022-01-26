Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th

- Zacks

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This real estate services firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Signet has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 2.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Macy's, Inc. M: This omnichannel retailer of operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Macy's, Inc. (M): Free Stock Analysis Report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research