What's in Store for Waste Management (WM) in Q4 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 2, before the bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

Favorable impact of acquisition revenues, volume increases and growth from yield are likely to have boosted Waste Management’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.59 billion, indicating growth of 12.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for Collection segment revenues is pegged at $2.75 billion, implying growth of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for Landfill segment revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, implying growth of 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. The consensus mark for Transfer segment revenues stands at $518 million, suggesting an increase of 5.1% year over year. The consensus estimate for Recycling segment revenues is pegged at $399 million, indicating growth of 29.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted the company’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.25 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 10.6%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of -5.60% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective upcoming earnings:

Clean Harbors ( CLH ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 13.9% in the past year.

FactSet FDS has an Earnings ESP of +0.29% and a Zacks Rank #2.

FactSet has an expected earnings growth rate of 10.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.3%, on average.

FactSet’s shares have surged 32.3% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 8.4%.

Genpact ( G ) has an Earnings ESP of +0.39% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 21.7% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

